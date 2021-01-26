A Tiger At The Wildcat Sanctuary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veterinarians conducted a Coronavirus test after sedating her, revealing she had the virus.

SANDSTONE, Minn.- A rescue tiger living at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered.

A tiger named Sabrina is a rescue from Texas and upon her arrival showed signs of having possible respiratory issues.

It is believed Sabrina contracted the virus from a staff member.

“We believe this was transmitted from an asymptomatic caretaker, whether that was through the food prep department, or vet exam, or even internal buildings,” said Executive Director Tammy Thies.

Staff added they suspect there may have also been transmission between cats, but staff are still investigating that possibility.

New safety measures are also being taken at the facility including staff wearing N95 masks rather than cloth masks.