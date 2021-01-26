A Twin Ports Mobile Detail Shop Gets A Storefront

Detail and Dash is located at 5913 Tower Avenue.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A local mobile car detailing company has opened a new storefront in the Twin Ports.

Detail and Dash now has a permanent place in the South End of Superior.

The company offers a variety of detailing services and cars can be dropped off or picked up from your home.

The owner says opening a storefront best for the growth of the business.

We started getting more consistant clientele, where we needed a space where people could bring their vehicles,” said Zach Tharge, the owner of Detail and Dash. I was just ready to take that next step other than purely mobile.”

