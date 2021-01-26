Beargrease Silent Auction Goes Virtual Ahead of Sunday Race Start

Until February 7th you can bid on a variety of Beargrease memorabilia as well as gifts, and weekend giveaways to local resorts and venues.

DULUTH, Minn.- Preparations continue for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon ahead of the start just days away.

Normally the big auction and opening ceremony takes place the first week, but this year the auction is virtual.

All this money goes to help the nonprofit race, as they finish their final touches before mushers take off.

“We hope to raise a couple thousand dollars with that and help with some of the expenses this year,” spokesperson Monica Hendrickson said.

“The low snow has caused, always causes more expenses, we need more equipment and we need some things to try to get especially that start and finish set up so every extra dollar helps us out,” she said.

Organizers say they are still working on fine-tuning the technology needed for GPS and communicating with mushers on the trail.

No spectators are allowed at this race this year, which starts in Duluth this Sunday.