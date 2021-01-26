BWCAW Quota Permit Reservations Available Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness quota permit reservations will be available starting tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. for the 2021 season.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations for May 1 through September 20 online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

A permit is required for visitors taking an overnight paddle, motor or hiking trip, or a motorized day trip into the BWCAW between those dates.

Group sizes are strictly limited to nine people and four watercraft.

Some tips and reminders for making a BWCAW quota permit reservation:

One permit per day per permit holder. The Forest Service reserves the right to cancel multiple same-day reservations and overlapping reservations under the same permit holder name. Visitors are allowed up to seven reservations in one cart, and one cart per transaction.

Recreation fees paid will only be refunded for reservations canceled two or more days prior to entry date, no exceptions. If you cannot go, please cancel your permit so it may be used by another group.

Once a permit is placed with a cooperator, the issue station cannot be changed. Check the Cooperators tab on Recreation.gov (https://www.recreation.gov/permits/233396) to see which issue stations are issuing permits in-person or virtually.

If a visitor needs to receive a permit via e-mail due to Covid19, they must select an issue station that is “operating virtually.”

All permit holders are required to watch three Leave No Trace (LNT) education videos and review the BWCAW Regulations and Rules prior to receiving their permit

Prior to making reservations, review all information in the “Need to Know” and “Fees & Cancellations” sections of the BWCAW permit on Recreation.gov. Thoroughly review the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide and watch Parts 1 & 2 of the BWCAW Leave No Trace video series prior to picking up a permit.

Virtual LNT education will be offered every day of the permit season starting April 30. On the week of their entry date, permit holders will receive an e-mail invitation with a link to access the required LNT education online and view the third video. After the LNT requirement has been met, permit holders will receive their permit via email on the entry date or one day prior. Those picking up their permit in-person will view the third LNT educational video on-site.

The BWCA Wilderness is over 1,098,000 acres in size. Always remember to leave a Trip Itinerary with family or friends prior to departure

For more information visit the Superior National Forest website.