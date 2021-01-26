Community Action Offering Tax Help During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s tax season again and one local organization is offering some help with filing before the April 15th deadline.

Community Action Duluth is offering free tax service once again but it will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Taxes can be filed by sending your tax information virtually or by stopping at their office getting a packet to help you along and then returning it to community action. Organizers say it’s important to get your taxes done right away to avoid penalties and potentially get a tax refund.

“It is so smart to just go ahead and file because if you don’t file there are three different kinds of penalties you can build over the years. The IRS will know,” said Zayla Asquith-Heinz, Tax Site Manager at Community Action Duluth.

Community Action can also try and get a stimulus check for those who haven’t received one yet. More information is on their website.