Flights at Duluth International Airport Down But 20 Percent Better than National Average

DULUTH, Minn.– The pandemic has greatly impacted the travel industry, especially at airports around the country.

But at the Duluth International Airport, they had 20 percent more passengers than the average airport in 2020 according to the TSA as 130,994 travelers came through the airport. While that may be a 59 percent decrease from last year, the airport is confident they can bounce back even more during the spring and summer months.

“The work that we’ve done to make sure people feel safe and secure in this building during the pandemic has contributed nicely to that as well. I think as things start turning around that people will begin to fly more,” said Duluth Airport Authority Executive Director Tom Werner.

The airport has health protocols in place, with plexiglass barriers, masking, and routine cleaning.