GO: Positive Energy Outdoors

Positive Energy Outdoors

For 17 years, Positive Energy Outdoors has been offering programs for all ages.

DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re all about people and animal powered recreation,” Positive Energy Outdoors Co-Founder, Blake Cazier says.

“So we have sled dogs and Draft horses. We teach kayaking, have rock climbing adventures,” Cazier says.

With the goal of educating their customers about the outdoors with every adventure.

“We’re trying to blend the physical skills like paddling or climbing or learning to harness and drive a team of dogs.”

“Folks are able to experience some of the natural history.”

But the winter has been a tough time for the organization with a lack of people traveling because of the pandemic.

“Our numbers have decreased with our youth programming. Families and Adults from far away haven’t been participating as much.”

Still, Northlanders have been coming out in small groups to support the organization… and now, with more facilities opening up, their after school activities will be back up and running.

“We’re looking forward to offering a number of days of after school programming for area youth.”

