Prep Boys Basketball: South Ridge, Duluth Marshall Winners at Home; Superior Earn Road Victory Over Proctor

Tuesday night meant big wins for the South Ridge, Duluth Marshall and Superior boys basketball teams.

CULVER, Minn. – Austin Josephson led the way with 24 points as the South Ridge boys basketball team stayed undefeated with a home win over Wrenshall 89-38 Tuesday night.

Jaxson Bennett chipped in with 21 points while Aaron Bennet finished with 17 points for the Panthers, who improve to 4-0 on the season.

In other prep boys basketball action, Duluth Marshall were winners at home over South Shore 79-67 and Superior picked up the road win over Proctor 72-40.