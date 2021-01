Proctor Girls Basketball Hang On For Road Win Over Cloquet

Payton Rodberg led the way with 23 points for the Rails.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Clutch free throws late would be the difference as the Proctor girls basketball team knocked off Cloquet Tuesday night 56-54.

Payton Rodberg led the way with 23 points while Hailie Evans also scored 14 points as the Rails improve to 2-3.