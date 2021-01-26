Some Proctor Students Return To Hybrid Model

Teachers now wear a mask and a shield to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor schools welcomed some students back to the classroom after months of doing distance learning to help prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

Bay View Elementary kindergarten through fifth-grade students returned back to class and will resume a hybrid model for a few weeks before transitioning to full in-person learning.

Some new rules have been put in place to help keep students safe after returning to the classroom.

Plexiglass has also been installed in every classroom.

Students and staff continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

One teacher says having students back in the classroom will open up opportunities to provide educational help immediately.

“I am very excited to have them back in. One of the things that is really nice is that we get to help them as they’re writing and as they’re learning. We can circulate around the classroom,” said Patti Anderson, a first-grade teacher.

Bay View Elementary’s principal is proud of staff and families for sticking with all the changes throughout the school year.

“I have to say we have the best staff in the world. They are great. They have been really great at making the shift and so has our families. Our families have been really supportive and they understand the decisions that have had to be made,” said Diane Morin.

Students must also wear a mask throughout the day and maintain social distance.

Staff will also conduct wellness checks on students when they enter the school.

Grades 6 and 10-12 in Proctor Schools will start a hybrid model on February 9th.

Students in grades 7-9 will return on February 22nd.

Distance learning will still be offered for families who wish to keep students at home.