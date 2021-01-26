Spartans Boys Hockey Earns Road Shutout Over Hilltoppers

Drew Scharte and Tyler Friedrich scored for Superior while Jamin Durfee made 31 saves in the shutout.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior boys hockey team earned its second shutout in as many nights, getting the 2-0 road win over Duluth Marshall on Tuesday night.

Superior improves to 5-5 on the season and is scheduled to host Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday.