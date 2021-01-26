St. Scholastica To Allow Limited Number of Fans at Sporting Events

DULUTH, Minn. – The CSS athletic department announced Tuesday that fan attendance at winter sports events will be limited to the families of players, coaches and staff.

This applies to men’s and women’s hockey and basketball beginning the week of February 8th. Two tickets will be given to each individual for immediate family members only. Spectators will not be allowed to attend indoor track and field and Nordic ski events hosted by CSS.

