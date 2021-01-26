Tiger in Minnesota Tests Positive for COVID-19

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – A tiger at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Pine County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health

According to reports from the sanctuary veterinarian, the tiger, a 21-year-old female Sumatran/Bengal tiger, has already recovered from the virus.

Sanctuary staff says they first noticed symptoms in lions, tigers, and cougars in early January.

According to a recent press release, the veterinarian consulted state animal health officials about testing for SARS-CoV-2 at a private lab before results were officially confirmed by the USDA.

“This marks only the second confirmed captive or domestic animal case of SARS-CoV-2 in the state,” said State Veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson. “It’s a good reminder that the virus can be transmitted from people to animals. We appreciate the veterinarians in the state who contact our office to discuss testing and surveillance of exposed and symptomatic animals so we can investigate with our state and federal partners.”

People with COVID-19 can spread the virus to some animals during close contact. Therefore, it’s important for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them from possible infection.

“We have not seen any evidence of COVID passing from pet or wild captive cats to humans,” said State Public Health Veterinarian, Dr. Joni Scheftel. “Yet, in an abundance of caution, MDH is working closely with The Wildcat Sanctuary to understand and monitor the situation.”

Caregivers and staff at The Wildcat Sanctuary have maintained strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, and maintaining physical distance, since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

The sanctuary is not open to the public.

The Wildcat Sanctuary Executive Director, Tammy Thies, says none of the cats are currently showing symptoms of COVID-19.