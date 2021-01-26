Underclassmen Learning On The Fly for UWS Women’s Basketball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s basketball team get set to open their season Wednesday night.

And this year’s squad will be unlike any other in recent memory with nine freshman and four sophomores. But what this group lacks in experience, they make up for with talent and the desire to get better.

“We have a really coachable group of girls. They listen. They adjust on the fly. We’re doing a lot of different things this year, especially with COVID and everything. They’re really disciplined and really great,” said junior forward Madelyn Larson.

“I think this year in the conference, you have an asterisk next to it anyway where it is what it is. Don’t get me wrong. We want to compete and we will compete. But it allows us to have that extra two, three months of skill development, training and getting them used to what is it like at college,” head coach Zach Otto-Fisher said.

The season itself will also be very different with just ten games, including eight within the UMAC. Superior native Ellie Leadstrom, who is the lone senior on the team, says there won’t be too much pressure this season to try and replicate the success of past UWS teams.

“We always have this saying where when you step on the court, you kind of leave everything else behind, put everything else in the past, focus on the two hours that you get every day. Because especially with COVID, we really don’t know if we’re going to get tomorrow’s practice or Wednesday’s game. We obviously have a very historical past and we’re trying to learn from it and take that and move forward. But kind of put our pride to the side for these games because it’s a whole different ball game,” Leadstrom said.

