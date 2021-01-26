UWS Men’s Basketball Team Postpones First Two Games of the Season

The Yellowjackets were scheduled to face Northland College on Thursday and Martin Luther on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s basketball team received some bad news Tuesday morning as their first two games of the season have been postponed.

The Yellowjackets were scheduled to face Northland College on Thursday and Martin Luther on Saturday. According to a press release, the games have not yet been rescheduled, but may be made up at a later date pending scheduling opportunities for all of the teams involved.