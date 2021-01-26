UWS Women’s Hockey Opens Season With Exhibition Win Over Northland College

The Yellowjackets scored four times in the third period, including two goals from C.C. Hayes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s hockey team scored four times in the third period, including two goals from C.C. Hayes, as they knocked off Northland College 5-1 in an exhibition game to open the season.

Megan Dulong also scored twice for the Yellowjackets while Amber Heidenreich recorded the other goal. Zoe Chadwick had the lone goal for the LumberJills.

These two teams are scheduled to meet in Ashland on Friday for another exhibition, then open conference play against each other in Superior on Feb. 10.