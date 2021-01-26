Vaccinations Continue Across St. Louis County as Phase 1A Wraps Up

DULUTH, Minn.– 12,665 people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis County so far. Now, county leaders working out a plan to deliver the next round of vaccinations.

St. Louis County Public Health expects to wrap up phase 1a as early as the end of the month, with people ages 65 and older up next for vaccinations.

“It’s really a great thing that we have the opportunity, even if it’s a small amount of vaccines,” said Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division Director for St. Louis County.

Right now, doses are being focused on health care workers and long term care residents.

Local healthcare providers have already begun reaching out to patients 65 and older to set up appointments to get their shot. Others are registering online, hoping to be randomly selected for appointments.

With there still being a limited amount of doses to go around, healthcare providers and public health officials are setting up the framework for the next stage, waiting on the CDC for guidance on phase 1b.

“We don’t have a quite a streamlined consistent process of registering individuals 65-plus,” said Westbrook. “We’re getting vaccine out as quick as we can. We’re getting shots into people’s arms as quickly as we can. We want to move on to the broader groups.”

As phase 1a winds down, health officials are reminding those 65 and older that they can sign up online to be vaccinated at one of the state’s nine vaccination pilot clinics, including Mountain Iron. But only a limited number of will be randomly chosen for now.

The vaccine lottery registration opened Tuesday at 5 a.m. and will stay open until Wednesday at 5 a.m. A guide to register will be available on their website and more appointments to schedule shots will soon be available. For more info, click here.