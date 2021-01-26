Walz to Emphasize COVID-19 Recovery in Next 2-Year Budget



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz will today propose a two-year budget with a heavy focus on helping Minnesota recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The budget Walz is planning to announce at 12:00 p.m. is expected to top $50 million.

It will emphasize assistance to small businesses, help for working families affected by the disease itself or the related fallout, and measures to get students caught up after a year of mostly distance learning.

And it will set up the debate over spending, taxes, and other priorities at the Legislature, which must adopt a balanced budget before the current one expires June 30.

