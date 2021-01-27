15 ‘Tiny Homes’ Coming to Several Duluth Communities

DULUTH, Minn.– As the city of Duluth looks to try and find new ways to fight housing issues in the city, they’re thinking small.

Duluth Economic Development Authority is unanimously passed the land sale agreements from the city’s Rebuild Duluth program to create more housing options in the Hillside, Gary-New Duluth, and Fairmont Areas. It would add 23 home projects, including 15 tiny homes, which would be around 250 square feet. Those with the city say it’s a new way to build more housing options for a smaller price.

“Tiny houses are not going to be the silver bullet that solves the housing crisis but they might just be one more opportunity to think creatively about different ways of doing housing,” said Jason Hale, Senior Economic Developer for the City of Duluth.

Two tiny home developments are already underway in Duluth from phase one of the Rebuild Duluth program.