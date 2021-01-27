Esko Volleyball Coach Desiree DeLeon Retires After 17 Seasons

She spent the first four years of her coaching career at Cook High School and the last 13 with the Eskomos, racking up over 350 wins.

ESKO, Minn. – Longtime prep volleyball head coach Desiree DeLeon has officially retired.

She spent the first four years of her coaching career at Cook High School and the last 13 with the Eskomos, racking up over 350 wins. Her teams had five state tournament appearances and never had a losing record.

No word yet on when the search for a new Esko volleyball coach will begin.