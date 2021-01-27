Great Lakes Aquarium to Open “Brr Garden”

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Friday, the Great Lakes Aquarium opens its Brr Garden, which will be a bar set outside in these frigid temps.

The bar will be open every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. through February and will feature ice bars with high top tables made entirely of ice.

And to stay warm, the site will have six fire pits just in case it gets a little too chilly.

“Duluth is such a good city to enjoy the outdoors and with COVID hit, everybody is trying to get outside right now so we thought we’d, instead of people coming instead of people coming inside to enjoy our space in the evening, we thought we’d set this up so people can come down, enjoy the lake, the great view,” said Darin Reinke, director of husbandry at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Admission into the Brr Garden is free and families are welcome.