Greenhouses Thinking Spring

The Lilac Hill greenhouse in Hermantown first began prepping some geranium plants in early January.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Green houses in the area are already thinking Spring.

The greenhouse will receive even more plants in the coming weeks.

“We start out twelve in hanging baskets which is our petunias and the large big baskets you see that we have available in the spring. That will be the next thing. We do those in about two weeks. So this thing will be full in about three weeks time,” Lilac Hills Grower, Tyler Miller says.

By the way, the greenhouse stays at a tropical 68 degrees.