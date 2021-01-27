Lake County Health & Human Service Will Soon Open Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

People can call the Lake County Covid-19 Vaccine hotline at 218-834-8434.

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continues throughout the Northland and now some more rural residents will soon be getting in on the action.

Lake County Health and Human Services is working to get vaccines out to residents as quickly as possible.

One way is by offering pop-up vaccine clinics, which gives the county the ability to administer vaccines on short notice.

Lake County residents 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during this pop-up clinic starting February 1st.

Eligible individuals can sign up for an appointment which can be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

“I think it is a key way to return to normalcy. It’s important for everyone to get vaccinated so we can achieve immunity. The quicker we do that, the quicker we can get back to our normal lives. We can ensure our schools stay open, our restaurants stay open so we can start gathering again,” said Lisa Hanson, the director of Lake County Health and Human Services.

The plan is to vaccinate as many people as possible at these clinics, but only a limited number of appointments will be available.

Pop- up clinics are also being offered for pre-k through grade 12 educators starting on Friday.

For more information about the clinics call the Lake County COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 218-834-8434.