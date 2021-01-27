Lake County to Begin Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics Next Week

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Lake County Public Health along with the Lake View Hospital & Medical Clinics say they are working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Lake County residents beginning next week.

According to a recent press release, following the completion of vaccinations for healthcare workers and congregate care residents, pop-up clinics for residents aged 65 and over will be offered vaccinations, provided additional vaccines are received.

Lake County residents over the age of 65 that are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to call the Lake County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 218-834-8434 where they can listen to a recorded message about scheduled Pop-Up Clinics and how to make an appointment.

The recorded message will be updated daily.

When making an appointment, you will be asked for your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, date of birth, and mother’s maiden name.

Pop-UP Clinics will also be offered to pre-k through grade 12 educators and childcare workers. Those who are eligible will be notified by their employers regarding when they can receive a vaccine.

There is a different appointment process for educators and childcare workers. Instructions to make an appointment will be provided by their employer.

All Pop-Up Clinics will be held at the Lake View Conference Center, 325 11th Avenue, Two Harbors. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Additional information for your scheduled appointment:

When arriving for your scheduled appointment, use the new main entrance.

Do not enter the facility more than five minutes before your appointment time.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of cost and you will not be asked for your insurance information.

Lake County residents aged 65 and over will need to show identification that includes their date of birth.

Educators and child care workers will need to show an employee ID or paystub.

Plan to sit for 15 minutes of observation after you receive your vaccine.

If you have allergies, you will need to sit for 30 minutes.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Health website by clicking here.