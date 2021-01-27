Minnesota Driver’s License COVID-19 Extensions Ending

Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that expire as COVID-19 extensions come to an end are urged to renew online or in-person in the coming weeks.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, there are approximately 300,000 Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

The expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31, 2021, as a result of legislation signed into law by Gov. Walz last year. These cardholders must renew their license or ID card by March 31, 2021.

Minnesotans with driver’s licenses or ID cards that will expire March 1 or later must renew by the expiration date listed on their card. Anyone who does not renew their driver’s license by their expiration date will lose their driving privileges until they renew.

If you do not need to make changes to your name, address, signature, or driver’s license number, you can renew your license online at drive.mn.gov.

If you need to make changes to your driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID/enhanced driver’s license/ID card, you must renew in person at a regional DVS exam station, deputy registrar, or driver’s license agent office.

Most regional DVS exam stations accept driver’s license renewals and applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required. Customers check into a virtual lobby and wait in their vehicle until they receive a text that it is their turn.