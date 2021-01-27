Organizations Help Disabled, Elderly During COVID

Both Lighthouse Center for Vital Living and Age Well Arrowhead are supporting those with disabilities and the elderly during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lighthouse Center for Vital Living in Duluth has started a hotline that helps those with disabilities and the elderly understand more about the vaccine and testing process. Organizers say the hotline is vital especially with so much information out there.

“The hotline is really important because people have questions and there’s so much information coming from so many different directions that it can be hard to kind of get it all in one place,” said Samantha Smingler, the COVID community coordinator at Lighthouse Center for Vital Living.

Age Well Arrowhead is also providing transportation services for the elderly in need of getting to specific vaccine sites in Duluth and surrounding communities.

Age Well Arrowhead is also seeking volunteers in the community, specifically for this service, and will be ensuring safety during the transportation process.

That organization is also helping the elderly with registration when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.