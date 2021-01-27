Rebuild Process Continues for Husky Energy

The rebuild process continues at Husky Energy in Superior after an explosion ripped through the facility in the spring of 2018.

The Husky Refinery in Superior continues to move forward in its rebuild process with the hopes that it reopens for business in 2022.

This week along, two towers have gone up the vacuum tower and the depropanizer tower. Both are instrumental in the distillation process in refining oil products. Those involved in the process say that they still have a long road ahead after being pushed back during the pandemic but these two pieces of equipment show just how far along they’ve come.

“It’s very exciting,” said Gavin Hamilton, the senior communications manager at Superior Refinery. “As you can see, they’re very tall. We’re looking at almost 200 feet there if not at 200 feet. So it’s going to be part of the Superior skyline. It’s going to catch your attention when you’re driving by and see the great progress of the rebuild that’s going on.”

There are more heavy lifting projects scheduled in the near future at the site with more piping and structural elements coming in. Management says the public should notice even more changes at the site soon.

“Something’s going to be changing probably every week,” said Hamilton. “You’re going to drive by and see something new so it’s really going to be taking shape as we look forward to rebuilding and restarting our operations.”

The rebuilding of the Superior Refinery is expected to cost $750 million. The site is expected to reopen in the spring of 2022 with a gradual startup.