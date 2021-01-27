Solar Co-op in Duluth, Hopes to Get People Interested

DULUTH, Minn. – A solar co-op has popped up in Duluth with the hopes it gets more people interested in using clean energy.

Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light is partnering with Solar United Neighbors to spread the word to Duluth neighborhoods about solar energy and the importance of doing it cooperatively to keep costs down.

“Our primary focus about why we do this is to let people know, this can be a great option for you if you want to do something important for the planet and if it’s something that is going to reduce your costs,” said Bret Pence, the greater Minnesota director of Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light.

There will be a virtual public information meeting on February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. to talk about solar. Click here for more information.