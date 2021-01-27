The Snake Pit Experiences Spike in Business Amid COVID Pandemic

The Snake Pit is Located 5211 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Pet adoptions are on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, and The Snake Pit is experiencing the spike firsthand.

Owner Roger Hill says business has picked up while restrictions have been in place.

With more people stuck at home, they’re looking for companions to care for, and cold-blooded creatures are no exception.

The snake pit offers a wide variety of creatures including corn snakes, king snakes, leopard geckoes, red-eyed tree frogs, poison dart frogs, tarantulas, and much more.

The business is located in the same building as World of Fish in Hermantown.

