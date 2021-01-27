The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents About Scams

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning about a recent uptick in scam phone calls and email impacting northland residents.

A handful of complaints have recently been made to the sheriff’s about the attempted scamming.

Law enforcement believe the increase in calls and emails may be a result of stimulus money being given out in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, authorities also say the scammers are mainly targeting the elderly hoping to get personal information or money.

“One is too many in regard to how many times it happens. It’s a tough thing to swallow from a law enforcement aspect. There is a little or nothing you can do about it, but if we can educate to avoid it from happening we can stay on top of it,” said Lieutenant Nate Skelton.

It is recommended if you do not recognize a phone number, do not answer.

Also, verify any questionable requests for information or money.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, call 911.