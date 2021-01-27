UMD Men’s Hockey Looking For Consistency On Power Plays Moving Forward

Coming into last weekend, the Bulldogs were below 20%, but a solid showing against Western Michigan helped bump that number up slightly.

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the biggest issues in the early part of the season for the UMD men’s hockey team has been the power play.

Coming into last weekend, the Bulldogs were below 20%, but a solid showing against Western Michigan helped bump that number up slightly. But now, the team says they need to find consistency to keep scoring goals on the man advantage.

“Our week of practice kind of dictates how the weekend’s going to go. And against Western, we had a great week of practice. Followed it up these last two days with another great couple days. I think if we’re dialed in in practice, it’s going to translate in games and we can keep our foot on the gas here,” said junior defenseman Hunter Lellig.

“Is it where we want it to be? No. But again, we made some changes. We feel we’ve got the right people on there. We tried to balance both units out a little bit, and again like I’ve said, maybe it creates a little inter-competition amongst those guys,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs will hit the road this weekend as they take on Miami.