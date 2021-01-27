UMD Women’s Basketball Using Downtime to Build Chemistry Off The Court

Instead of playing games, the Bulldogs spent the weekend playing dodgeball and going to the movies.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team are coming off another idle weekend due to COVID protocols. However, the Bulldogs were able to get together and instead of playing games, used their downtime to build their chemistry off the court.

“We ended up making it a good weekend. We played dodgeball on Saturday, which was hilarious because we blindfolded some people. And then the Duluth movie theater does rent out theaters to groups so we were able to safely go and watch a movie on Sunday as a team. And it was fun. We had a blast. I think they would’ve rather have been playing, but we made the best out of it,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

“There is some frustration when you’re excited to play and then don’t get to. But just being able to practice still and get to see all of my teammates has just made it a lot better,” said junior guard Maesyn Thiesen.

UMD will be back in action this weekend as they host Northern State.