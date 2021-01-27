UWS Women’s Basketball Open Season with Home Win Over Northland College

Superior native Ellie Leadstrom led all scorers with 22 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior guard Ellie Leadstrom finished with a game-high 22 points as the UWS women’s basketball team earned a non-conference win over Northland College 88-59 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The Yellowjackets also got 19 points from Kaija Davies and 16 points from Kaelyn Christian. The LumberJills were paced by Miranda Wagner and Raniya White, who each finished with 20 points.

UWS will open UMAC play Saturday at home against Martin Luther, while Northland College will travel to Bethany Lutheran.