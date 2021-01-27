Winter Bike Week Begins On Friday

The annual celebration is an opportunity to keep Northlanders active during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist is gearing up for Winter Bike Week, which helps the community embrace the seasonal weather.

Winter Bike Week begins this Friday.

Bikers can participate in plenty of virtual and in-person activities including a bike ride meetup.

“It’s a great time to remind folks that you can come outside, you can play on bikes, you can walk to the grocery store. All of these things will make you feel better and it’s good for our community,” said Andrea Crouse, the community development manager for Zeitgeist.

Winter Bike week runs through February 5th.

For a list of activities click here.