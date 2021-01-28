2 of 3 Officers at Blake Shooting in Wisconsin Back on Duty

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers who were on the scene when a white officer shot and partially paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin have returned to duty.

The update announced Wednesday comes as Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake seven times on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, remains on administrative leave while a police review board examines the case.

Sheskey was placed on administrative leave following Blake’s shooting along with Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that Arenas and Meronek returned to duty Jan. 20.

Hundreds of people were arrested and multiple businesses were destroyed during protests following Blake’s shooting. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley this month declined to file charges against Sheskey.