Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages

Cooking Connection: Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Huli Huli Slaw
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages has a new, redesigned menu to please any customer who walks through the door.
In this week’s segment, Chef Richard Selz prepares a handcrafted Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Huli Huli Slaw.
Shrimp Flour
Flour 1 C.
Corn Starch 1 C.
Salt 1 T.
Black pepper 1 t.
Paprika 1 t.
Garlic powder 1 t.
Combine all items and mix well.
Beer Batter
2 C. Beer
2 C. Flour
2 Eggs
1 T. Salt
Combine all ingredients and mix. A few lumps left is ok. Let rest in chiller for thirty minutes before using.
Huli Huli Slaw
Slaw Mix
½ C. Shredd brussels sprouts
½ C. Shredd carrot
½ C. julienned red pepper
½ C. Fresh basil
½ C. Fresh cilantro
½ C. Thin sliced red onion
¼ C. sliced scallion
Dressing mix
1 t. ginger
1 T. Fish sauce
¼ C. Rice vinegar
2 T. sesame oil
¼ C. Lime juice
1 T. honey
Combine dressing ingredients and mix well.
Toss with slaw vegetables.
Ledgerock Grille is located at 596 Larsmont Way in Two Harbors.
