Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages

Cooking Connection: Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Huli Huli Slaw

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages has a new, redesigned menu to please any customer who walks through the door.

In this week’s segment, Chef Richard Selz prepares a handcrafted Beer Battered Shrimp & Chips with Huli Huli Slaw.

Shrimp Flour

Flour 1 C.

Corn Starch 1 C.

Salt 1 T.

Black pepper 1 t.

Paprika 1 t.

Garlic powder 1 t.

Combine all items and mix well.

Beer Batter

2 C. Beer

2 C. Flour

2 Eggs

1 T. Salt

Combine all ingredients and mix. A few lumps left is ok. Let rest in chiller for thirty minutes before using.

Huli Huli Slaw

Slaw Mix

½ C. Shredd brussels sprouts

½ C. Shredd carrot

½ C. julienned red pepper

½ C. Fresh basil

½ C. Fresh cilantro

½ C. Thin sliced red onion

¼ C. sliced scallion

Dressing mix

1 t. ginger

1 T. Fish sauce

¼ C. Rice vinegar

2 T. sesame oil

¼ C. Lime juice

1 T. honey

Combine dressing ingredients and mix well.

Toss with slaw vegetables.

Ledgerock Grille is located at 596 Larsmont Way in Two Harbors.

