Duluth Transit Authority Announces Leadership Change

DULUTH, Minn. – Phil Pumphrey has left his position as the Duluth Transit Authority General Manager.

The Duluth Transit Authority announced in a Thursday morning press release that while Pumphrey has left his role at the DTA he will remain with First Transit, the company currently under contract to staff a General Manager for the agency.

DTA Assistant General Manager, Rod Fournier, will fill in as the interim General Manager effective immediately.

Aaron Bransky, President of the DTA Board of Directors spoke on behalf of the group noting, “We thank Mr. Pumphrey for his time with the DTA and wish him well in future endeavors. We have confidence in the team in place moving forward.”

The DTA says the change in leadership is “part of the landscape as needs change amongst the transit properties Frist Transit partners with.”

Pumphrey was hired as the DTA’s general manager in 2018.