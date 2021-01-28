Enbridge Gives Update on Replacement of Line 3

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Enbridge Energy is continuing to move forward with its Line 3 pipeline replacement project despite continued protests from indigenous and environmental groups.

Enbridge says it has 5,200 workers on the ground replacing the pipeline that runs across Minnesota and through Superior. Enbridge official’s stress they’ve passed all environmental reviews at the federal, state, and local levels while working with indigenous tribes to change the line’s route.

“This is a project that has been thoroughly consulted at the community level. That has taken the output and results of that consultation very seriously and has made significant changes to our design,” said Leo Golden, VP of Major Projects at Enbridge.

But even so, protests have continued near the replacement site. Indigenous tribes and environmental groups argue the project will put the waters where tribes harvest wild rice at risk of being contaminated with oil spills.

Some protesters are even calling on President Biden to cancel Line 3’s permits, like he recently did for the Keystone XL Pipeline replacement project.