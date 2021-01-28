Essentia Health Debuts Mobile COVID Vaccine Unit

DULUTH, Minn. – Esssentia Health debuted its first mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit on Thursday that will be used to administer vaccines to groups in need of on-site vaccinations in the community.

The mobile unit stopped at The Hills Youth and Family Services on Thursday where 45 staff members were vaccinated as part of the Phase 1A prioritization group.

Essentia says organizations are encouraged to complete and submit a facility intake form which can be found on their website or by clicking here.

Priority and eligibility will be determined by our state health departments.

Essentia says they are continuing to vaccinate people 65 years of age or older and are using a randomized selection process for their patients.

On Thursday they projected about 700 doses would be administered throughout the day.

Essentia Health patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart, which will be the primary method of notification to patients when they are invited to receive the COVID vaccine.