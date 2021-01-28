Glensheen Offers Snowshoe Rental to Guests

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen is now offering free snowshoe rental to guests with the purchase of a tour every Saturday and Sunday through March.

Management says it’s exciting to be able to explore the grounds with the snow cover.

“It’s awesome for people to go inside the cozy mansion but really the estate in the winter season is absolutely beautiful,” said Jane Pederson Jandle, the marketing manager at Glensheen. “If you love it in the summer, winter is definitely just as great.”

Among the top spots people explore on snowshoe at the mansion include the wooded area in front of the mansion along with going under the stone arch bridge.