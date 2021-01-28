Husky to Receive More Funding for Rebuild, Projecting 2023 Restart

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s Husky Refinery is now projecting to restart operations in 2023.

According to a Cenovus spokesperson, the company confirmed in a 2021 budget announcement Thursday that the Superior Refinery restart is expected in the first quarter of 2023 and is also receiving additional funding for the project.

The company says $950 million is being dedicated to the rebuild project rather than the previous estimate of $750 million, which is mostly covered by insurance.

Earlier projections for the plant to restart in the spring of 2022 were pushed back following the temporary suspension of construction last year due to COVID.