Lake Superior Ice Festival Preps Are Underway

DULUTH, Minn – The Lake Superior Ice Festival at Barker’s Island starts on Friday and some preps have already underway.

Crews have already started to clear snow around the area.

Blue boxes have also been placed around town in preparation for the arrival of more than two dozen ice sculptures.

An organizer told us it’s difficult to plan an event like this during the pandemic, but she’s happy the event can go on for locals.

“It was really wonderful we could have something to do outdoors and distance to allow people to get out here and enjoy. We encouraging social distancing we will be handing out masks,” said Nikky Farmakes, the organizer of the festival. “We are following CDC and Douglas County health guidelines.”

The Superior Snow Slide and plenty of other activities will be available for anyone to enjoy this Saturday and Sunday.