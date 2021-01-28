“Mask Out Minnesota” Encourages People To Get Outdoors

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has started a new initiative to encourage people to get outdoors.

Commission members visited the Hartley Nature Center in Duluth to promote a new campaign called “Mask Out Minnesota.”

The campaign wants to motivate people to try out state parks and trails, which have gotten more popular during the pandemic.

“We want to encourage you to forget the four walls of your home this winter and continue that outdoor experience. Find a park or trail nearby you. We all don’t have Hartley in our backyard, but we certainly have parks and trails in our own areas that are available to us,” said Renee Mattson, the executive director for the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

Hartley Nature Center officials say getting outdoor helps our wellbeing.

“We benefit to get outside, exercise, and to connect with people at a distance when we can. Being outdoors in our parks and greenspace is a great venue for that to happen,” said Tom O’Rourke, the executive director for Hartley Nature Center.

If you plan on visiting a local state park or trail, it’s wise to still wear a mask if you’re going to be around other people.