Prep Girls Basketball: Superior Tops Hermantown, Cloquet Defeats Duluth East

The Spartans were winners at home, while the Lumberjacks took care of business on the road.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sophomores Savannah Leopold and Emma Raye combined to score 44 points as the Superior girls basketball team handed Hermantown their first loss of the season 71-59.

In other prep girls basketball action, Cloquet got 22 points from Alexa Snesrud as they earn a road win over Duluth East 75-62. Ashlynne Guenther led the Greyhounds with 26 points.