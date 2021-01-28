Prep Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown Girls, Hermantown Boys Earn Shutout Wins; Duluth Marshall Boys Pick Up First Win

The Mirage girls, Hawks boys and Hilltoppers boys were victorious on Thursday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team scored early and often as they topped Superior 14-0 Thursday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

In prep boys hockey action, Hermantown blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-0 for their third straight shutout and Duluth Marshall earned their first win of the season by knocking off Moose Lake Area 5-1 at Mars Lakeview Arena.