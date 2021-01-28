UMD Women’s Hockey Becoming WCHA’s Best Defensive Team

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team are seeing a shift in their identity in the past few weeks.

What started out as the highest scoring team in the country has turned into one of the stingiest. The Bulldogs are now the best defense in the WCHA and rank 3rd in the nation.

“I think that we do have an older d-group this year and that definitely helps because we’ve been running those systems for the last couple years. I think we’ve most grown at just making the smarter plays, getting out and moving quickly up the ice to get it to our forwards,” junior defenseman Maggie Flaherty said.

“I think having [junior goalie] Emma [Soderberg] back there has given us a lot of confidence. We’re able to make the simple passes because we know she’s there to support us. And she’s definitely making the saves that we need her to make, and she’s making the saves that she probably shouldn’t even make,” said junior defenseman Lizi Norton.

“Well it’s always fun to score goals and get comfortable leads. But I think defense wins championships as people say. You really need to combine the two. If we’re winning 1-0 games, as long as we’re winning, coach is happy,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The Bulldogs return home this weekend as they host St. Cloud State. Puck drop is set for just after 6 p.m.