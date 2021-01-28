Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, January 28
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,335 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Thursday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 458,633 in the state.
Health officials also reported 16 news deaths bringing the death total to 6,140 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 6,467,868 tests have been completed to date.
There are 442,600 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 24,126 patients have required hospitalization and 5,015 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 2,866 – 43 deaths
Cook: 116
Itasca: 2,897 – 43 deaths
Koochiching: 612 – 10 deaths
Lake: 669 – 15 deaths
St. Louis: 14,086 – 252 deaths
Ashland: 1,128 – 16 deaths
Bayfield: 1,028 – 18 deaths
Douglas: 3,499 – 18 deaths
Iron: 470 – 19 deaths
Sawyer: 1,397 – 17 deaths
Gogebic: 829 – 17 deaths
As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 536,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 5,787 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan