Car Thefts Continue To Jump During The Winter In Duluth

It believed people are leaving their keys in the car or leaving it running to warm up during chilly days.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are continuing to see an uptick in car thefts during the winter months.

Authorities say certain habits during the winter can make people’s cars a target for car thieves.

DPD says there are a few tips to follow that can help keep your vehicle from being stolen.

“First and foremost, lock your doors. Don’t leave your keys in your car. Take all your valuables with you or put them in the trunk,” said DPD Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook.

It is also recommended to always park in a well-lit area or in a garage to further help prevent theft.