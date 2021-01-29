Changes Could Be Coming to Lincoln Park

Overall, the city’s main goal is to simply make the park safer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some major changes could soon be coming to Lincoln Park.

The park is in need of maintenance like moving the playground away from the road while adding bathrooms to the historic pavilion and reopening it.

Overall, the city’s main goal is to simply make the park safer.

“It hasn’t necessarily had as large of an investment for a long period of time,” said Jodi Slick, the CEO of Ecolibrium3. “It’s time to kind of address some of those last issues that the park has, make it more accessible to individuals. And really make it one of the jewels and the crown of the city’s park system.”

Current efforts to fund the $2.1 million project are underway with $750 thousand coming from a national park grant along with other funding coming from the city and local organizations.

According to the park’s mini-master plan, construction could begin as soon as this year.