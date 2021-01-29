Free Drive-Thru COVID Testing Available Today for Wisconsin Residents

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available to Wisconsin residents today in Superior.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be assisting with the testing from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1101 Susquehanna Avenue.

Wisconsin residents 5 years of age or older with any COVID symptoms are eligible for the free testing.

You can pre-register by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

If you do not have the ability to pre-register the National Guard will assist you at the site, but this may increase wait times.

Each person tested must be registered and receive a unique code. The same email can be used for multiple family members.

Additional testing dates at the Amsoil Distribution Center will be February 12 and February 26.